Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Benn in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

In 30 of 82 games this season Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 21 of them.

In 34 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Benn goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 11 78 Points 6 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 4

