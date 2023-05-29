Joe Pavelski will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a wager on Pavelski against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +42.

In 25 of 82 games this year Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 20 of them.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points prop total is 61.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 11 77 Points 8 28 Goals 3 49 Assists 5

