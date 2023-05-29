On Monday, Jonah Heim (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

In 70.5% of his 44 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 47.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (43.2%), including eight multi-run games (18.2%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 24 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

