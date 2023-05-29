The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo on Monday at 1:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 18 of the 27 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Texas has gone 14-3 (winning 82.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Texas has played in 51 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-19-2).

The Rangers have collected a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 17-11 15-5 18-14 23-14 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.