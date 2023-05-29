Rangers vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo on Monday at 1:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).
Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.
- The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won 18 of the 27 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- Texas has gone 14-3 (winning 82.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
- Texas has played in 51 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-19-2).
- The Rangers have collected a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-8
|17-11
|15-5
|18-14
|23-14
|10-5
