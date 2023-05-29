The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .248 with six doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Grossman has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 45), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven home a run in 16 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (48.9%), including six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 23 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings