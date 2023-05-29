Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 29, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -196)

0.5 points (Over odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +31.

In Hintz's 73 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 48 of 73 games this year, Hintz has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability that Hintz hits the over on his points over/under is 66.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 11 75 Points 9 37 Goals 2 38 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.