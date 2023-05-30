Josh Jung and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (156 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung leads Texas with 56 hits, batting .283 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 28th in slugging.
  • Jung is batting .421 during his last outings and is on a 12-game hitting streak.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 38 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (18.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jung has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (25 of 50), with two or more runs 10 times (20.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.302 AVG .194
.353 OBP .234
.587 SLG .361
8 XBH 6
5 HR 3
14 RBI 11
23/5 K/BB 24/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 29
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (75.9%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (48.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Faedo (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to his opponents.
