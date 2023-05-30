Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .218 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (34.3%), including four games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.095
|AVG
|.263
|.345
|OBP
|.391
|.095
|SLG
|.474
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Faedo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .188 batting average against him.
