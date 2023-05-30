Nate Lowe and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
  • In 42 of 53 games this season (79.2%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
  • Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (41.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.3%).
  • He has scored in 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), with two or more runs eight times (15.1%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .263
.359 OBP .313
.463 SLG .382
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
12 RBI 12
16/10 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 29
18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (51.7%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo (1-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.
