Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (34-19) and Detroit Tigers (25-27) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 30.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (6-1) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (1-2).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 28 times and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

Texas has entered 23 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 16-7 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Texas has scored 334 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule