Robbie Grossman, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .246 with six doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of those games.
  • He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grossman has driven in a run in 16 games this year (34.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.2%.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.294 AVG .173
.367 OBP .228
.529 SLG .173
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
12 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 24
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
