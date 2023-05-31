Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .000 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .157 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- This year, Thompson has posted at least one hit in six of 26 games (23.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.
- In three games this year, Thompson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.179
|AVG
|.200
|.179
|OBP
|.250
|.286
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|10/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Wentz (1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.
