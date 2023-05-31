After batting .000 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .157 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

This year, Thompson has posted at least one hit in six of 26 games (23.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.

In three games this year, Thompson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .179 AVG .200 .179 OBP .250 .286 SLG .400 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 10/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 12 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (16.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings