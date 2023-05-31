Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Tigers
|Rangers vs Tigers Odds
|Rangers vs Tigers Prediction
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith has three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .218.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.095
|AVG
|.263
|.345
|OBP
|.391
|.095
|SLG
|.474
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.