Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .310.
  • Taveras has recorded a hit in 27 of 41 games this year (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (29.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Taveras has driven home a run in 11 games this year (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 19 of 41 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 27
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .307 batting average against him.
