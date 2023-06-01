Spurs Odds to Win 2023 NBA Championship
The San Antonio Spurs (16-49) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +100000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA title. Next up on their schedule is a matchup on Friday, March 10 at home against the Denver Nuggets, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Spurs NBA Championship Odds
|Odds
|League Rank
|Payout
|To Win the NBA Championship
|+100000
|25th
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Make the Finals
|+50000
|-
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Spurs Standings Information
If the playoffs began today, the Spurs would not qualify after finishing as the No. 14 team in the Western Conference, 15.5 games behind the No. 10 Pelicans.
|Team
|Games Back
|6
|Golden State Warriors
|12.5
|7
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|12.5
|8
|Dallas Mavericks
|12.5
|9
|Los Angeles Lakers
|14.0
|10
|New Orleans Pelicans
|14.0
|11
|Utah Jazz
|14.5
|12
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|15.0
|13
|Portland Trail Blazers
|15.0
|14
|San Antonio Spurs
|29.5
|15
|Houston Rockets
|31.0
Spurs Team Stats
- The Spurs have 16 wins so far this season (16-49).
- The Spurs are 10-22 at home, 6-27 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.
- The Spurs have won two games (2-1) when playing as favorites, with 14 wins (14-48) when listed as underdogs.
- The Spurs have tallied three wins when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer this season (3-3), and they have posted an 11-45 record in contests when playing as underdogs by 3.5 or more points.
Spurs' Top Players
- Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs in scoring, tallying 21.6 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Zach Collins leads San Antonio in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tre Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.2 in each contest.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Jones and Collins lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals by averaging 1.3 per game and Collins in blocks, averaging 0.7 per contest.
