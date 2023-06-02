Christian Yelich and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds play at Great American Ball Park on Friday (at 5:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 vs. Astros May. 22 5.0 7 5 5 5 2 at Cardinals May. 17 6.0 8 3 3 7 1 vs. Royals May. 12 6.0 2 0 0 7 4 at Giants May. 5 6.0 4 5 2 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .253/.347/.397 slash line on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with six walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .277/.363/.418 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .289/.358/.500 so far this season.

Steer has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.