Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Marcus Semien (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .485.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Semien enters this game on a 20-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.
- In 45 of 55 games this year (81.8%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (34.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has had at least one RBI in 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), with two or more RBI 10 times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 63.6% of his games this season (35 of 55), with two or more runs 10 times (18.2%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (90.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (67.7%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (22.6%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (67.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
