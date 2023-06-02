Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on June 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .240 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (14.6%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
