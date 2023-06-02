The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has six doubles, a triple and eight walks while hitting .289.

In 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.

Jankowski has driven home a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.

He has scored in 11 games this year (42.3%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .276 AVG .316 .364 OBP .381 .345 SLG .447 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 3/3 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 16 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings