Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Yankees on June 3, 2023
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .343/.416/.579 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 36 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .266/.371/.551 so far this season.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with four home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|4-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Judge has 10 doubles, 18 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.402/.663 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.341/.438 so far this year.
- Torres enters this matchup looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .326 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
