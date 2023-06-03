Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Marcus Semien and his .277 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.845) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his 21-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 in his last games.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 82.1% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Semien has driven home a run in 29 games this season (51.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 64.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.9%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (90.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (67.7%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (22.6%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (67.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
