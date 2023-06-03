Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (36-20) and Seattle Mariners (29-28) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.
The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (4-3), while the Mariners' starter has not yet been announced.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Rangers have won four of their last five games against the spread.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 20, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Texas has entered 21 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 15-6 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 348 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs TBA
|June 4
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Josh Fleming
