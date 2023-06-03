Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (36-20) and Seattle Mariners (29-28) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (4-3), while the Mariners' starter has not yet been announced.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers have won four of their last five games against the spread.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 20, or 66.7%, of those games.

Texas has entered 21 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 15-6 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 348 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule