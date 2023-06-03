The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and after the second round Tyrrell Hatton is in 17th place at -2.

Looking to place a bet on Tyrrell Hatton at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hatton has finished below par on 17 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 18 rounds played.

Hatton has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

In his past five events, Hatton has finished in the top five twice.

Hatton has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hatton is hoping for his sixth consecutive finish in the top 20 this week.

Hatton has qualified for the weekend in six tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 20 -6 270 0 18 4 6 $7.3M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Hatton's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 25th.

Hatton made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Hatton finished 17th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 7,571 yards, 270 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Muirfield Village GC checks in at 7,571 yards, 236 yards longer than the average course Hatton has played in the past year (7,335 yards).

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 48 holes.

Hatton shot better than just 14% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Hatton recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Hatton did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.8).

Hatton's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.5).

At that last competition, Hatton's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Hatton ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 1.3.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Hatton fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.0 bogey or worse on those holes by carding three.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Hatton Odds to Win: +4000

All statistics in this article reflect Hatton's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

