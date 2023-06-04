Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a walk and nine RBI), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 14 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .293.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Heim is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 36 of 49 games this season (73.5%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has an RBI in 24 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (21 of 49), with two or more runs eight times (16.3%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (77.8%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Miller (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
