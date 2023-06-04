Mitch Garver -- 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on June 4 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has three home runs and three walks while hitting .292.

Garver has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 11.1% of his plate appearances.

Garver has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .357 AVG .000 .400 OBP .286 .786 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 2 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings