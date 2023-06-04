Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 75 total home runs.

Texas is fourth in baseball, slugging .457.

The Rangers have an MLB-best .276 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 6.4 runs per game (364 total runs).

The Rangers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Texas has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.192).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.

Eovaldi has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi is looking for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Josh Fleming 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.