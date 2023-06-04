The injury report for the Dallas Wings (3-2) heading into their game against the Connecticut Sun (5-1) currently features two players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4 from Mohegan Sun Arena.

Dallas lost to Washington 75-74 on the road in its last game. Its top performers were Arike Ogunbowale (18 PTS, 6 AST, 33.3 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Satou Sabally (18 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 3-10 from 3PT).

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Wings Player Leaders

Sabally is the Wings' top rebounder (10 per game), and she produces 21.4 points and 4 assists. Her rebounding average ranks her fifth in the league.

The Wings receive 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Natasha Howard.

Ogunbowale is the Wings' top scorer (23.8 points per game, third in WNBA) and assist person (4.2), and delivers 3.8 rebounds.

Veronica Burton is the Wings' top assist person (4.8 per game), and she posts 5 points and 4.2 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her eighth in the league.

Crystal Dangerfield is posting 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 41.7% of her shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

