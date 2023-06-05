The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .260 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Garcia is batting .409 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (19.3%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (45.6%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (21.1%).

He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season (30 of 57), with two or more runs 12 times (21.1%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 30 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

