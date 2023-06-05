Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .260 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- He ranks 71st in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Garcia is batting .409 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (19.3%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (45.6%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (21.1%).
- He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season (30 of 57), with two or more runs 12 times (21.1%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up a 6.15 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .325 to opposing hitters.
