Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Mariners.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .307.

Duran has gotten a hit in 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (29.3%).

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 17 of 41 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .370 AVG .245 .383 OBP .302 .609 SLG .347 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 10 RBI 6 8/1 K/BB 17/0 0 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 18 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings