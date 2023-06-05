On Monday, Josh Jung (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 64 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .294 with 24 extra-base hits.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Jung has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this year (41 of 55), with multiple hits 19 times (34.5%).

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (34.5%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (20.0%).

He has scored in 28 games this year (50.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 31 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (77.4%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.1%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings