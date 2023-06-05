On Monday, Marcus Semien (.578 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Semien is batting .348 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 23-game hitting streak.

Semien has gotten a hit in 48 of 58 games this year (82.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (34.5%).

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (51.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 31 20 (74.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (90.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (67.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings