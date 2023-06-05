Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (38-20) will host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) at Globe Life Field on Monday, June 5, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+120). Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The matchup's total is set at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (6-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (2-1, 6.15 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 22 (68.8%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 17-6 record (winning 73.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Texas has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 5-1 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 2nd Win AL West +190 - 2nd

