Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with 65 hits, batting .293 this season with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his games this season (42 of 56), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (33.9%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (17.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (77.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.1%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (35.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Liberatore (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, May 26, the lefty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.