Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .240 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .217.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in 7.9% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this year (10.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 34.2% of his games this year (13 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.095
|AVG
|.263
|.345
|OBP
|.391
|.095
|SLG
|.474
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|21
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-1) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
