Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .239 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 64.7% of his 51 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season (25 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-1) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
