In the quarterfinals at the French Open on Wednesday, Casper Ruud, the No. 4-ranked player, and Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, the No. 6-ranked player, will be battling it out for a crack at the tournament semifinals.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Casper Ruud Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rune vs. Ruud Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Rune took down Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.

Rune was eliminated in the final of his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 5-7, 5-7 by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev on May 21.

Ruud won 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 versus Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Ruud was eliminated in the quarterfinal of his most recent tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) on May 25, when he lost 6-3, 6-7, 5-7 to Jarry.

When these two competitors have met on the court, Ruud has tallied four wins, while Rune has one. In their last meeting on May 20, 2023, Rune took care of business with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Ruud has won 10 sets versus Rune, good for a 76.9% win rate, while Rune has taken home three sets.

Ruud and Rune have matched up for 124 games, and it's been Ruud who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 74 of them. Rune has won 50 games.

Rune vs. Ruud Odds and Probabilities

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Casper Ruud +105 Odds to Win Match -130 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

