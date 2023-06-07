Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Smith (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 16 of 38 games this season (42.1%), including three multi-hit games (7.9%).
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.095
|AVG
|.263
|.345
|OBP
|.391
|.095
|SLG
|.474
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|21
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1).
