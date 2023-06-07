MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, June 7
As we head into Wednesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each contest. One of the day's most intriguing matchups pits the Mariners (George Kirby) against the Padres (Michael Wacha).
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for June 7.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Athletics at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (0-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Roansy Contreras (3-4) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|OAK: Harris
|PIT: Contreras
|3 (10.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (56 IP)
|6.97
|ERA
|4.82
|8.7
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Kirby (5-4) to the hill as they face the Padres, who will give the start to Wacha (5-2) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|SEA: Kirby
|SD: Wacha
|11 (71 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (62 IP)
|3.04
|ERA
|3.48
|7.4
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -120
- SEA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-1) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (4-4) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|DET: Olson
|PHI: Wheeler
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (68.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|4.33
|10.8
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-9) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will look to Edward Cabrera (4-4) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|KC: Lyles
|MIA: Cabrera
|12 (66.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (58 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|4.50
|7.2
|K/9
|11.8
Vegas Odds for Royals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -175
- KC Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Shawn Armstrong (0-0) when the teams play Wednesday.
|MIN: Lopez
|TB: Armstrong
|12 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (2 IP)
|4.54
|ERA
|0.00
|10.9
|K/9
|13.5
Vegas Odds for Twins at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -145
- MIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (0-1) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Patrick Corbin (4-5) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|ARI: Davies
|WSH: Corbin
|4 (18.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (67.2 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|4.92
|6.9
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Nationals
- ARI Odds to Win: -135
- WSH Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-6) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez (0-0) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|CHW: Lynn
|NYY: Vasquez
|12 (67.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|6.55
|ERA
|-
|10.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -140
- CHW Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Chris Bassitt (6-4) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|HOU: Blanco
|TOR: Bassitt
|10 (17.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (74 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|3.41
|10.9
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Astros at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -155
- HOU Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|BOS: Crawford
|CLE: Bibee
|11 (33.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39.1 IP)
|3.48
|ERA
|3.20
|8.8
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will counter with Brandon Williamson (0-0) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|LAD: Syndergaard
|CIN: Williamson
|11 (52.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|6.54
|ERA
|4.29
|6.0
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Reds
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (5-2) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will look to Charlie Morton (5-6) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|ATL: Morton
|9 (47.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (64.2 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|3.62
|9.1
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -125
- NYM Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (6-2) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|BAL: Kremer
|MIL: Burnes
|12 (65 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (69.2 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|3.75
|7.5
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -150
- BAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-1) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|STL: Flaherty
|TEX: Gray
|12 (63.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (64.2 IP)
|4.55
|ERA
|2.51
|9.1
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- STL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (4-6) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Connor Seabold (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|SF: Webb
|COL: Seabold
|12 (79 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (41.2 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|5.40
|9.3
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies
- SF Odds to Win: -210
- COL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Giants at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Jaime Barria (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|CHC: Taillon
|LAA: Barria
|9 (37 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (34 IP)
|6.81
|ERA
|1.85
|8.5
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -135
- CHC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
