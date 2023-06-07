Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .282.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- In 80.0% of his 60 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 46.7% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (53.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|22 (75.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (83.9%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (29.0%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.5%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
