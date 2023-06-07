Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +120. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have six wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 24-10 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 70.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Texas has gone 18-6 (75%).

The Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 59 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-23-2).

The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-8 19-12 18-6 22-14 28-14 12-6

