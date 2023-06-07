Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Travis Jankowski (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Texas Rangers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .293 with seven doubles, a triple and nine walks.
- Jankowski is batting .267 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.276
|AVG
|.316
|.364
|OBP
|.381
|.345
|SLG
|.447
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|3/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
