The Phoenix Mercury (1-4) and Natasha Howard's Dallas Wings (4-3) play at College Park Center on Friday, June 9, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

In Dallas' most recent game, it beat Phoenix 84-79 at home, with Satou Sabally (24 PTS, 10 REB, 47.1 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (17 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%) leading the way. For the Mercury, Brittney Griner (24 PTS, 2 STL, 55.6 FG%) and Diana Taurasi (19 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 30.4 FG%, 2-14 from 3PT) were the top performers.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-175 to win)

Wings (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+145 to win)

Mercury (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-4.5)

Wings (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Wings Season Stats

The Wings sport a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 84.9 points per game. At the other end, they rank seventh with 83.7 points allowed per contest.

Although Dallas is allowing 36.7 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA), it ranks best in the league by pulling down 38.3 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Wings are averaging just 16.9 dimes per contest (second-worst in league).

Dallas is committing 13.1 turnovers per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), and it has forced 15.7 turnovers per contest (second-best).

Although the Wings have just a 30.3% three-point percentage (second-worst in WNBA), they rank third-best in the league by sinking 8 threes per contest.

With 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Dallas is seventh in the WNBA. It is allowing a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

Wings Home/Away Splits

Offensively the Wings played worse when playing at home last season, posting 82.7 points per game, compared to 83.2 per game in away games.

Dallas gave up 83.2 points per game in home games, compared to 82.3 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, the Wings fared worse in home games last season, making 7.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 8 on the road. Meanwhile, they produced a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34% clip in away games.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Wings have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter and won every time.

Dallas has three wins in games against the spread this season.

Dallas has one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Wings have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

