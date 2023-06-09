Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 9
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Jokic, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|24.5
|32.5
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.8
|12.7
|Assists
|10.5
|9.8
|11.0
|PRA
|53.5
|46.1
|56.2
|PR
|43.5
|36.3
|45.2
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat
- Jokic is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.
- Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|44
|32
|21
|10
|1
|2
|0
|6/4/2023
|42
|41
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|40
|27
|10
|14
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|34
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|36
|19
|12
|12
|2
|1
|1
