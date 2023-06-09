How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Friday at Tropicana Field against Tyler Glasnow, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.
- Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .458 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .277 batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 386 runs Texas has this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .344 OBP this season.
- The Rangers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.172 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney (4-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in three innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.
- Heaney has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Bryan Woo
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Shane McClanahan
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
