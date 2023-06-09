Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) match up with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (40-21) in the series opener at Tropicana Field on Friday, June 9. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-165). The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 42, or 75%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a 25-4 record (winning 86.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won two of four games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Corey Seager 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+320) Josh Jung 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+300)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 6th 2nd Win AL West +150 - 2nd

