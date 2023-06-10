Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas in total hits (68) this season while batting .292 with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Jung will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 76.3% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 59), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has an RBI in 20 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (50.8%), including 12 multi-run games (20.3%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.304
|AVG
|.282
|.377
|OBP
|.312
|.529
|SLG
|.511
|11
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|33/12
|K/BB
|34/5
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Bradley (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
