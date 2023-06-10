The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .275.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 77.4% of his games this year (48 of 62), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (28 of 62), with two or more RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 62 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .287 AVG .265 .371 OBP .338 .496 SLG .386 14 XBH 11 5 HR 2 21 RBI 16 29/15 K/BB 29/15 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings