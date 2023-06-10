Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) versus the Texas Rangers (40-22) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 10.

The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (4-2) for the Rays and Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers are 4-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (five of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rangers have been victorious in 13, or 56.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Texas has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (389 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers have the fifth-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule