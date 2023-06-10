Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 82 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .458 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 389 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.175 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani

