On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

In 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.1%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), with two or more RBI nine times (17.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .267 AVG .208 .330 OBP .300 .422 SLG .333 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 19 RBI 12 25/10 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings